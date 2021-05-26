2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Broadcast Schedule Announced
In conjunction with its broadcast partners, NBC Sports Group and Lucas Oil Productions, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the broadcast and digital streaming details for the upcoming 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The 12-round season will kick off on May 29 and will be showcased in homes and mobile devices for millions of viewers all over the world through a domestic network collective of MAVTV Motorsports Network, NBC, and NBC Sports Network in addition to exclusive live streaming via the new Peacock digital platform.www.vurbmoto.com