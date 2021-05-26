Cancel
Public Health Has a Weight Problem w/ Mikey Mercedes

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we have one of our favorite guests BACK on the podcast talking about the many ways fatphobia shows up in public health initiatives. Marquisele Mercedes is a doctoral student and writer from the Bronx and her doctoral training and interests are at the intersection of fat studies and scholarship on race/ism. She looks at how racism, anti-Blackness, and fatphobia shape health care, research, and public health work and training.

