Mercedes-AMG has been constantly producing some of the more hardcore models on the market, and this SLS AMG Black Series is a prime example of that. The car is being offered for sale through Mechatronik in Germany and was delivered to its first and only owner in November 2013. It was exhibited in his private collection for years and has only ever accrued 282 km (175 miles), making it one of the lowest-mileage SLS AMG Black Series models you’ll ever come across. This low-mileage is reflected in the €654,500 )$792,526) asking price.