Two reasons to be cheerful better than one! GRT Grasser Racing have good grounds to be really looking forward to this next weekend in the 2021 ADAC GT Masters, as the second round in the Super Sports Car League will be a home fixture for the team and their Lamborghinis (June 11th-13th). Races 3 and 4 are scheduled to take place at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring just a stone’s throw away from team headquarters in Knittelfeld. After making a strong start to the season, the four Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVOs are going for their first win of the year. This weekend would be the perfect opportunity for team boss Gottfried Grasser and team as they welcome fans, friends and sponsors back to Styria for the first time in two years.