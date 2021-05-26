PES 2022 Has Exclusive Rights to Five Serie A Teams

On May 31, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the MLS Team of the Season into packs. It may seem a bit odd considering the MLS just started its 2021 season in April; however, with the way FIFA’s year runs, this is the only time to get the team into the game. And, with players like Nani and Diego Rossi in the side, the team is full of fun, relatively cheap players. Alongside the players in packs, you can also earn TOTS Blaise Matuidi from SBCs. The former World Cup winner is a quality player in the midfield and certainly worth checking out. Let’s look at what you need to do to get him into your squad.