PES 2022 Has Exclusive Rights to Five Serie A Teams
Style over substance is a term thrown towards the FIFA franchise as of late, with more focus going into FIFA Ultimate Team every year, more than the rest of the game. Meanwhile, PES 2022 has slowly picked up the pace, and even after the game took a year off with only a season update available for 2021. PES 2022 is now attacking one of Europe’s biggest leagues, Serie A, to take away the rights to five major clubs. This means a lot more fake kits, badges and club names in FIFA 22.www.keengamer.com