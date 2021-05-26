Israel Adesanya is 'beatable in so many ways', claims Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold is having a hard time finding a suitable opponent for his upcoming return to the UFC. Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold is getting ready for his return to the UFC. He has been out of competition since his last fight back in July 2019. He has taken some time off but is now looking to return to middleweight, the division where he won his UFC title and his home for the majority of his career. Rockhold recently spoke on the Real Quick With Mike Swick podcast about the difficulty he has had finding a suitable opponent for his return.