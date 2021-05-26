Robert Pattinson Signs a Deal With Warner Bros, New Line and HBO Max

Ever since the Warner Bros. and HBO Max announcement was made, it has been apparent that Legendary was a bit salty about the whole thing. There were rumors of a lawsuit almost right away, with the main point of contention being the release of Dune. Legendary was already looking to sell Godzilla vs. Kong, but Dune was supposed to be its big release and a possible kick-off to a new franchise. How Dune is going to end up being released has been the topic of rumors for months now, and it seems that we finally have an answer. We also see that Warner Bros. is starting to strike deals with theaters for the 2022 movie season after promising that the HBO Max rollouts for 2021 would not be the way forward. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has "already reached a deal with Regal Cinemas to restore 45-day theatrical windows in 2022 before titles go to streaming." However, they aren't making this deal in a vacuum. It seems that Dune is going to be the test case according to "multiple sources. "It will premiere in Venice in September ahead of an October theatrical run, with HBO Max availability coming at a to-be-determined date after that."