PARK CITY, Utah (5/14/21) — The Big Gear Show has become the go-to outdoor industry event for summer 2021 as it heads into the final push toward its inaugural invite-only edition, held August 3-5 in Park City, Utah. Some of the most recognizable brands in the camping, climbing, cycling, and paddlesports industries – including Black Diamond, Camelbak, Diamondback, Giro, Johnson Outdoors, La Sportiva, Liberty Mountain, Osprey, Petzl, Pinarello, Tahe Outdoors, and Yakima – have signed on to exhibit at the show, reconnect with their key dealers, and do both outdoors.