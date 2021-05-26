Wrestling makes history in unprecedented season

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao is one of nine players to earn a spot on the 2021 USA Basketball women’s U19 World Cup team. Among the nine players named to the team and five finalists contending for three remaining spots, Paopao is one of seven to have played their freshman season in college level in 2020-21. The 14 selected players will begin training camp on July 19 at a site still to be announced in preparation for the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary from August 7-19.