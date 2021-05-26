Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clackamas, OR

Wrestling makes history in unprecedented season

By Riley Buerk
theclackamasprint.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year unlike any other, one thing remained the same: Clackamas wrestling taking home the NJCAA national championship. The team is only the fifth team in NJCAA history to win three championships in a row, and the first since Iowa Central Community College, which won four in a row from 2005-2009. Cougar coach Josh Rhoden was not taking anything for granted, and that included even getting the chance to compete for a third championship.

www.theclackamasprint.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas, OR
Sports
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Wrestle#Combat#History Books#Oregon College#Cougar#Covid#Council Bluffs#Njcaa History#Accomplishment#Score Team Points#Absolute Advantages#Commitment#Sophomore Zeth Brower#Truth#April#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Connecticut Sun parts ways with former Oregon State star Aleah Goodman

After being selected No. 30 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun, Aleah Goodman’s time in Uncasville has come to an end. The Sun announced Monday that they have officially terminated Goodman’s contract, and activated Jasmine Thomas. Following the news, the former Oregon State guard took to Twitter to thank the team for the opportunity.
Oregon Stateosubeavers.com

Beavers Grab First-Round Lead At NCAA Albuquerque Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a great start for the Oregon State men's golf team at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday. The Beavers shot a 7-under 281 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and are in first place in the 14-team field with 36 holes to play. Texas...
Oregon Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cole Hocker's unusual distance double helps Oregon extend Pac-12 streak

Cole Hocker underscored his range and joined a list of Oregon running icons. The Cathedral High School graduate won the 5,000 meters after earlier placing third in the 800 Sunday in the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Los Angeles. The 19-year-old contributed to a 14th successive team title by...
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Oregon State Women's Golf team upset with treatment at NCAA Regionals

Without being given a chance to show how their team could make it into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State’s women's golf season has come to an abrupt end with the cancellation of the Baton Rouge Regional. Brad Hurlbut, a spokesperson for the NCAA addressed the women's golf coaches and student-athletes...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball returns to top 10 after sweep of Utah

EUGENE — Oregon baseball is back in the top 10 of the majority of the major polls following a series sweep of Utah. The Ducks (33-11, 17-7 Pac-12) are No. 6 in d1baseball.com, No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 13 in Baseball America and Perfect Game after beating the Utes in all three games this weekend. That’s up from Nos. 9-16 last week.
Oregon StateSalem News Online

Marx throws in Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State freshman Caitlyn Marx competed in two throwing events at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships over the weekend. Marx, who was a state runner-up at Salem High School, was 19th in the women’s discus Sunday with a toss of 143-feet-11 at Loker Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California.
Oregon StateUSA Today

Oregon softball denied NCAA Regional

It’s been several years, but the Oregon Ducks softball team is back in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, in a surprising turn of events, the Ducks will not host a Regional despite a 37-15 overall record and finishing third in the Pac-12. Instead, a date with former coach Mike White is...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball guard Te-Hina Paopao among 9 named to USA Basketball women’s U19 World Cup team

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao is one of nine players to earn a spot on the 2021 USA Basketball women’s U19 World Cup team. Among the nine players named to the team and five finalists contending for three remaining spots, Paopao is one of seven to have played their freshman season in college level in 2020-21. The 14 selected players will begin training camp on July 19 at a site still to be announced in preparation for the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary from August 7-19.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon gearing up for a massive month of football recruiting

Oregon football is gearing up for a massive recruiting month in June with official, unofficial, and camps all being allowed to happen to start June 1st. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil discuss the impact of Oregon football's recruiting for the 2022 recruiting class up until this point, what recruits are committed, who is visiting Oregon the first weekend of the month, and how we could see this class start to take shape towards the end of June.
Clackamas, ORNRToday.com

Riverhawks salvage split at Clackamas in doubleheader

OREGON CITY — The Umpqua Community College baseball team rebounded from a tough loss in the opener for a 10-0 win over Clackamas in six innings in the nightcap in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Sunday. The Cougars (2-22) pounded out 13 hits off three UCC pitchers...