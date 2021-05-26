Wrestling makes history in unprecedented season
In a year unlike any other, one thing remained the same: Clackamas wrestling taking home the NJCAA national championship. The team is only the fifth team in NJCAA history to win three championships in a row, and the first since Iowa Central Community College, which won four in a row from 2005-2009. Cougar coach Josh Rhoden was not taking anything for granted, and that included even getting the chance to compete for a third championship.