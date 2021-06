The first European Union Digital COVID Certificates (EUDCC) have begun to be issued signaling the beginnings of a safe restart to travel for EU citizens and a positive sign for the aviation industry in the region ahead of the summer season. The certificate will be ‘proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative, or recovered from an infection.’ The EU Regulation governing the EUDCC comes into effect on 01 July with a six-week phasing-in period for the Member States requiring more time for its introduction.