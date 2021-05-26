Surnames of formerly enslaved people can add a lot of confusion when trying to piece together families. Many enslaved individuals were denied an official surname prior to emancipation, and the adoption of surnames following freedom did not follow any prescribed method. In some cases, the surname of the former slave owner was either adopted by choice or assigned to them in the first records in which they appear as free individuals. If these surnames were not taken by choice, some people abandoned them as the years passed and took on new names or reclaimed old family names. In some cases, individuals had their own previously-unrecognized surnames that they had passed down for generations finally put on official records once they were free. There is a great article on the complexity of slave surnames here.