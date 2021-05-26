newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Parks & Rec’s free sprinklers, splash pads, and spraygrounds

By Darren Fava
Posted by 
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ctsjb_0aCX6n4u00

Beat the heat this summer at a Parks & Rec sprayground!

Did you know Philadelphia Parks & Recreation has more than 90 spraygrounds and spray features? Some Parks & Rec sites are home to a single sprinkler, spray jet, or mister. These can help children cool down on a hot day. Other sites include water play areas called spraygrounds.

What’s a spraygound?

Spraygrounds are also known as “splash parks” or “splash pads.” They are a recreational play space designed for interactive water play. Spraygrounds have little to no standing water. They allow children to run around and play in a fun, safe, and inclusive environment.

A sprayground’s brightly-colored equipment may include:

  • Geysers.
  • Bubblers.
  • Misters.
  • Water tunnels.
  • Spray rings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkaxL_0aCX6n4u00
Spray feature (left) and spray rings at Stenton Park (right).

What to Bring

  • Sunscreen or t-shirt (not all spraygrounds have shaded areas).
  • Sandals or water shoes.
  • Towel and dry clothes. Please wear dry clothing on the dry play areas to prevent slippery conditions.
  • Toys.

When to Go

Parks & Rec’s 94 sprinklers, spraygrounds, and splash pads will:

  • Open for the season on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
  • Operate seven days a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day, weather dependent.

Please check with your recreation center or playground for the exact hours of operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uBRW_0aCX6n4u00
Wister Playground spray area.

The Rebuild Initiative is fixing or replacing many Parks & Rec spray features. Some recent projects include:

  • Carmella A. DiTizio Playground—
  • 2100 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124
  • Dr. Nicola Capitolo Playground—
  • 900 Federal St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
  • William T. Granahan Playground—
  • 338-50 N. 65th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19151
  • Officer Robert Hayes Memorial Playground—
  • 9850 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19115
  • John J. McCreesh, Sr. Playground
  • 6744 Regent St., Philadelphia, PA, 19142
  • Franklin Delano Roosevelt Playground—
  • 6455 Walker St., Philadelphia, PA, 19135
  • Tomlinson & Gifford Playground—
  • 575 Tomlinson Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19116

Coming soon

New spraygrounds will open soon at:

  • 1200 Wharton St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
  • 732-66 N. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19104

Use the FInder to locate a sprayground or spray feature near you!

Parks & Rec's map-based Finder app includes on site information, hours of operations, and more.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

38
Followers
272
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinklers#Labor Day#Free Water#Open Water#Cool Water#Water Features#Safe Water#Go Parks Rec#Splash Parks#Splash Pads#Spray Features#Spray Rings#Water Play Areas#Towel#Dry Clothes#Dry Clothing#Spray Jet#Heat#Water Tunnels#Misters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

PHILADELPHIA –The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 112 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 143,535. In addition, the Department of Public Health also announced 24 new probable cases from rapid antigen tests. The Department of Public Health...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philly Counts Weekend of Action!

Pictured are two of our High School student volunteers Sophia Ran and Daniel Rodriguez canvassing with Philly Counts the area around Esperanza COVID Clinic in Hunting Park on May 1, 2021. This blog post was written by Imani Stewart-Jackson, Communications and Digital Engagement Manager. The weather has finally hit above...
Philadelphia, PAABC13 Houston

Family has the juice to make watermelon business thrive for decades.

Philadelphia, PA -- At the farthest southwestern tip of Philadelphia, you can find a family of gentlemen running a watermelon stand -- on the same corner for over 35 years. May through October, you will see a van parked at 84th & Lindbergh surrounded by watermelons. Carter's Melons is run by Elijah Carter, with help from some of his brothers - including Joshua, and Aaron - and any combination of their children and grandchildren, depending on the day. The Carter brothers grew up in the business, with their father Dover Carter starting it in the late 1940s in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. Their father had been an activist in Georgia, but after being told to stop helping other Black people register to vote, he continued, and as a result was beaten almost to death. Soon after, he fled to Philadelphia with his wife and their ten children. The brothers are now all in their eighties, and bringing up the next generation to continue the family business. They do not grow the melons, but rather they continue to 'specialize' in them, and have varieties for sale not found in grocery stores.
Philadelphia, PAaroundambler.com

SEPTA to drop capacity limits, but not masks, on June 1st

SEPTA has announced that starting June 1st it will remove passenger capacity limits on vehicles that were put into place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, mask requirements for customers and employees will remain in place until further notice. “Removing vehicle capacity limits to meet increased ridership demand...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Expanded Rowhouse in Grad Hospital

This classic rowhouse on a trapezoidal lot has been turned into a spacious modern house thanks to a combination renovation and expansion project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What would you do if you had a vintage early-20th-century...
Philadelphia, PAEater

Where Philly’s Chinatown Community Leaders Go To Eat

Philadelphia’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with great restaurants, food stalls, tea and coffee shops, and tiny to-go spots. Some restaurants are decades-old and distinctly Philly, while others are branches of exciting and distinct chains from China, Taiwan, and New York. With so many choices, it’s always best to ask the pros — Chinatown community leaders who grew up in Chinatown, work in Chinatown, or work with international businesses — to get their recommendations on where and what to eat in the neighborhood.
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

SEPTA to remove COVID-19 capacity limits in June

Occupancy restrictions on SEPTA buses, trains, subways and trolleys will be no more beginning June 1, the transit authority said Monday. SEPTA is eliminating capacity limits — first implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — as vaccination rates increase and infections decrease across the Philadelphia region. "Removing vehicle...
Philadelphia, PAhawaiitelegraph.com

Full Steam Ahead! Calamus Enterprises Expands to Philadelphia to Help Other Businesses Back to Normal

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / I promised myself not to begin yet another article with the tired phrase ´´in these trouble times...' because I am soooo over it. I am officially done with the doom and gloom scenarios. Life must go on and luckily, in many states life has returned to normal. Annus horribilis will be mentioned only because Calamus-Enterprises.com has done the impossible - a small, privately owned business; started by a legal immigrant from Estonia - not only managed to survive 2020 but is indeed thriving!
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

It’s (almost) time to mix it up at Philly Pours

This guest column was written by Torrina Bennett-Michael, director of development at Resources for Human Development. Philly Pours — the annual food and beverage event that helps raise funds for Resources for Human Development‘s programs, which help tens of thousands of people — will take place on June 23, and it is as important now than ever.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Immigrant Heritage Month 2021: Celebrate Resilience

Every June we celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month locally and nationally. It is a time for people across the United States to explore their own heritage and #CelebrateImmigrants and the diversity that forms the unique American experience. For Philadelphia, it is also a time to celebrate all that is beautiful and vibrant about being a welcoming city and celebrating our local diversity and culture in all its shapes and forms.