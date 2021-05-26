Parks & Rec’s free sprinklers, splash pads, and spraygrounds

Beat the heat this summer at a Parks & Rec sprayground!

Did you know Philadelphia Parks & Recreation has more than 90 spraygrounds and spray features? Some Parks & Rec sites are home to a single sprinkler, spray jet, or mister. These can help children cool down on a hot day. Other sites include water play areas called spraygrounds.

What’s a spraygound?

Spraygrounds are also known as “splash parks” or “splash pads.” They are a recreational play space designed for interactive water play. Spraygrounds have little to no standing water. They allow children to run around and play in a fun, safe, and inclusive environment.

A sprayground’s brightly-colored equipment may include:

Geysers.

Bubblers.

Misters.

Water tunnels.

Spray rings.

Spray feature (left) and spray rings at Stenton Park (right).

What to Bring

Sunscreen or t-shirt (not all spraygrounds have shaded areas).

Sandals or water shoes.

Towel and dry clothes. Please wear dry clothing on the dry play areas to prevent slippery conditions.

Toys.

When to Go

Parks & Rec’s 94 sprinklers, spraygrounds, and splash pads will:

Open for the season on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Operate seven days a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day, weather dependent.

Please check with your recreation center or playground for the exact hours of operation.

Wister Playground spray area.

The Rebuild Initiative is fixing or replacing many Parks & Rec spray features. Some recent projects include:

Carmella A. DiTizio Playground—

2100 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124

Dr. Nicola Capitolo Playground—

900 Federal St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147

William T. Granahan Playground—

338-50 N. 65th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19151

Officer Robert Hayes Memorial Playground—

9850 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19115

John J. McCreesh, Sr. Playground

6744 Regent St., Philadelphia, PA, 19142

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Playground—

6455 Walker St., Philadelphia, PA, 19135

Tomlinson & Gifford Playground—

575 Tomlinson Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19116

Coming soon

New spraygrounds will open soon at:

1200 Wharton St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147

732-66 N. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19104

Use the FInder to locate a sprayground or spray feature near you!

Parks & Rec's map-based Finder app includes on site information, hours of operations, and more.