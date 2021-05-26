City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

PHILADELPHIA –The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 112 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 143,535. In addition, the Department of Public Health also announced 24 new probable cases from rapid antigen tests.

The Department of Public Health confirmed five additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 3,626. Of the 3,626 total deaths, 1,217 (34%) were long-term care facility residents.

The Department of Public Health reports 202 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 33 on ventilators.

Free Uber and Lyft Rides to Vaccine Clinics: As part of a partnership with the federal government, rideshare companies Lyft and Uber are offering free and discounted rides to help people get to vaccination sites from May 24th until July 4th. Rides can be requested directly through rideshare apps. More information about Lyft’s program can be found here, and more information about Uber’s program can be found here. For anyone who needs further assistance scheduling a ride, or accessing any available transportation resources for vaccinations, please call the city’s transportation hotline at 215-586-3006 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

