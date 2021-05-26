City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

newsbreak-logo
PHILADELPHIA –The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 112 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 143,535. In addition, the Department of Public Health also announced 24 new probable cases from rapid antigen tests.

The Department of Public Health confirmed five additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 3,626. Of the 3,626 total deaths, 1,217 (34%) were long-term care facility residents.

The Department of Public Health reports 202 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 33 on ventilators.

Free Uber and Lyft Rides to Vaccine Clinics: As part of a partnership with the federal government, rideshare companies Lyft and Uber are offering free and discounted rides to help people get to vaccination sites from May 24th until July 4th. Rides can be requested directly through rideshare apps. More information about Lyft’s program can be found here, and more information about Uber’s program can be found here. For anyone who needs further assistance scheduling a ride, or accessing any available transportation resources for vaccinations, please call the city’s transportation hotline at 215-586-3006 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Email Phishing Campaign Causes Potential Data Breach at the City of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The City of Philadelphia (the “City”) announced today an update on its investigation into a security incident that may have permitted multiple employee email accounts to be accessed by unauthorized individuals. This update relates to the incident initially reported on June 1, 2020, which impacted individuals served by the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (“DBHIDS”) and its business associate, Community Behavioral Health (“CBH”) (posted online here). CBH assists DBHIDS in administering the behavioral health Medicaid program (HealthChoices) for the Philadelphia region. The City’s investigation since the initial report revealed that the incident impacted email accounts utilized by additional City departments.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Greenworks Sustainability Fund helps the African American Museum of Philadelphia Work Towards Energy Efficiency and Occupancy Comfort

In 2010, the Philadelphia Office of Sustainability (OOS) created the Greenworks Sustainability Fund (GSF) to help City departments lower their energy use. Managed by OOS’s Energy Office, GSF provides funding to departments for projects that support the City’s overall energy and sustainability goals, as laid out in the Municipal Energy Master Plan and Greenworks: A Vision for a Sustainable Philadelphia.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Homebound Vaccination Program For Older Adults and People with Disabilities

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is committed to making COVID-19 vaccine accessible to everyone who lives, works, or goes to school in Philadelphia. This includes people who may have difficulty getting to a mass vaccination site, pharmacy, or other vaccination clinic due to various access issues. To ensure that all residents have the opportunity to get vaccinated, the Health Department has created a Homebound Vaccination referral program. This program helps people who are homebound and their families to schedule in-home vaccination services through different vaccine providers.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

‘Watershed moment’: Philly’s new police oversight board moves forward

Philadelphia is one step closer to establishing an independent and permanent watchdog group to investigate allegations of police misconduct. A City Council committee on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation that details the duties and powers of the new Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which will replace the current Police Advisory Commission, a group that has long lacked the authority and funding to make lasting change.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Philadelphia, PAaroundambler.com

SEPTA to drop capacity limits, but not masks, on June 1st

SEPTA has announced that starting June 1st it will remove passenger capacity limits on vehicles that were put into place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, mask requirements for customers and employees will remain in place until further notice. “Removing vehicle capacity limits to meet increased ridership demand...
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

SEPTA to remove COVID-19 capacity limits in June

Occupancy restrictions on SEPTA buses, trains, subways and trolleys will be no more beginning June 1, the transit authority said Monday. SEPTA is eliminating capacity limits — first implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — as vaccination rates increase and infections decrease across the Philadelphia region. "Removing vehicle...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

State’s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

(Harrisburg) — The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union expressed support Monday for in-person instruction in the fall, calling it a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot. “As more students are vaccinated over the summer, we believe...