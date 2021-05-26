July 4th Celebration and City Hall to Reopen
SIGOURNEY – During the height of the surge in COVID-19 infections six-months ago in Iowa and, based upon Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ extension of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency one day earlier, Mayor Doug Glandon issued an Emergency Proclamation that closed all Sigourney City buildings, including City Hall, to the public effective Nov. 11, 2020. The Mayor’s intent was to protect the City’s employees and citizens from the spread of the virus therefore ensuring City services would continue without interruption.sigourneynewsreview.com