Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Flyers PK: What's Needed to Get Back on Track?

NHL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne season ago, major improvement by the Flyers' penalty kill -- as well as team defense as a whole and overall performance by the goaltenders because all these factors are interrelated -- was a key driving factor in the team's surge in the standings. After ranking 26th in the NHL...

www.nhl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Matt Niskanen
Person
Travis Sanheim
Person
Brian Elliott
Person
Tyler Pitlick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Record Time#Ice Time#Video Games#Top Ranking#Ppg#Gaa#Pk#Puck Possession#Team Defense#Strong Side Puck Pressure#Goal Metrics#Team Defensive Struggles#Training Camp#Percentage#Philadelphia#Cross Seam Passes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: All Hell Breaks Loose, Capitals Done with Kuznetsov

The Washington Capitals are the epicenter of the hockey world this week. From the severe outcry for the NHL and NHL’s Department of Player Safety to the reports that Washington has tired of first-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov’s selfish act. The New York Rangers certainly fired a shot across the NHL’s bow on Tuesday afternoon, and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a physical rebound win in Philadelphia.
NHLNBC Sports

What goes into Flyers' chances at Dougie Hamilton

If Flyers fans are having dreams of Dougie Hamilton wearing orange and black, there's no wondering why. The Flyers missed the 2021 playoffs in large part because they allowed the NHL's most goals per game at 3.52 and failed to fill the hole left by the retirement of top-pair, righty-shot defenseman Matt Niskanen.
MLBchatsports.com

Series preview: Pirates look to get back on track vs. Cubs

Radio: KDKA-AM The Cubs and Pirates meet for the fourth time this season for the next three days. Jake Arrieta (4-4, 4.46 ERA) vs. Cody Ponce (2021 debut) Trevor Williams (2-2, 5.97 ERA) vs. Wil Crowe (0-2, 4.91 ERA) Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EST. Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 4.74 ERA) vs. Tyler...
NHLYardbarker

Blues 2020-21 Report Cards: Doug Armstrong

You would be hard-pressed to find anymore more frustrated with the 2020-21 St. Louis Blues than general manager Doug Armstrong. Heralded as the golden boy among NHL GMs for his mastery in building a Cup winner in 2019, Armstrong’s star has lost a bit of its shine over the past two seasons.
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Jake DeBrusk fined $5,000 for crosschecking Scott Mayfield

While there was plenty of rough stuff to go around in last night's second game of the Bruins-Islanders series, it appears that the NHL has decided one incident merited further action. The league announced this afternoon that Jake DeBrusk has been fined $5,000 for crosschecking Scott Mayfield up high. The...
MLSDelaware County Daily Times

Battered Timbers offer Union chance to get back on track

Before the Union reaches the first natural pause of the MLS season, they have a chance to rectify a major flaw in an otherwise successful start. Jim Curtin’s team has been one of the best road teams in MLS, one of only two Eastern Conference teams unbeaten away from home. But at Subaru Park, where the team mined enough points last year to win the Supporters’ Shield, the Union's been uncharacteristically loose.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Who Will Be Saros’ Backup Next Season?

If there were any doubts about whether or not Juuse Saros could be the franchise goaltender for the Nashville Predators, he put those doubts to rest last season with a performance worthy of a Vezina trophy. Saros was the driving force behind the Predators’ improbable turnaround in the back half...
NHLnumberfire.com

3 NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 6/2/21

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Unavailable for Game 2

Janmark (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups and won't play in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. Janmark exited Sunday's Game 1 after a hit from Ryan Graves. The injury is enough to force Janmark to miss time. In his place, Dylan Sikura is expected to play on the third line in Wednesday's contest. Janmark's next chance to return is Friday's Game 3.
NHLYardbarker

3 Reasons for Minnesota Wild’s Elimination From 2021 NHL Playoffs

Heading into the 2020-21 season, not much was expected from the Minnesota Wild, a team who had been extremely mediocre for a number of years. That narrative on them quickly changed this year, as it was clear they had improved in a number of areas and were not a team to take lightly.
NHLdestinationtampabay.com

FLEURY, GRUBAUER, AND VASILEVSKIY

Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights, Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the three finalists for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position,” the National Hockey League announced today. NHL general managers submitted ballots for the Vezina Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winners of the 2021 NHL Awards presented by Bridgestone will be revealed during the Stanley Cup Semifinals and Stanley Cup Final, with exact dates, format, and times to be announced. Following are the finalists for the Vezina Trophy, in alphabetical order:
NHLnhlpa.com

After the Buzzer | Cale Makar

From their bond with fans to their efforts in the community and everything in between 'After the Buzzer' is a weekly series taking readers beyond the rink to shine a light and provide insight on players’ lives away from the game. Coming off a four-point outing in Game 1 of...
NHLnbcsportsedge.com

NHL Plays: Tuesday

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy...
NHLsinbin.vegas

COLORADO AVALANCHE 3 VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2 (COL 2-0) – OT

Recap: The Golden Knights needed a win in Game 2 to tie up the seven game series in Colorado. The Avalanche opened the scoring again early in the 1st period. Vegas answered back six minutes later with a game-tying power play goal from Alec Martinez. Colorado was awarded four power plays in the period and converted one to take a 2-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes.
NHLfloridanationalnews.com

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy Voted Vezina Trophy Finalist

NEW YORK (FNN SPORTS) – Source: NHL // Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights, Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the three finalists for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position,” the National Hockey League announced today.