The software running on in vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems is often custom-made by the car maker, and it’s usually not very good. A lot of the OSes you’ll found in cars have their roots in Automotive Grade Linux, though Tesla, the most popular electric car maker in the U.S., made its own homebrew Linux distro for its infotainment system. In lieu of using the IVI, many users project their phone’s software onto the infotainment system’s screen, but Tesla’s vehicles don’t support that. Although Tesla’s software is quite good, there are some cases where Android Auto or Apple CarPlay would be preferable. Fortunately, an enterprising developer has managed to get Android Auto working on a Tesla, albeit it’s in very, very early stages.