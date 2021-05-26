The 6 Best Fire Pits for Outdoor Entertaining
It seems like a lifetime ago when creative planning and everyday hacks weren’t required for socializing. Outdoor get-togethers are the norm and will likely continue to be for a while, so it’s smart to find ways to make those hours in the elements more comfortable and fun. These days, having a patio heater is essential for dining outdoors, but if you’re looking to kick back with a group of friends, what you really need is a fire pit. Whether you have a tiny patch of backyard or a larger space that’s fully furnished, fire pits are the answer to spending extended distanced time with friends and family in a way that actually feels normal. They’re great to have now, with spring on the way bringing warmer early-evening temps — and will be essential for summer entertaining.www.runnersworld.com