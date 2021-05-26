The 6 Best Fire Pits for Outdoor Entertaining

Camping with kids can be really fun. It can also be a downright disaster. I’ve learned how to camp with kids the hard way. Parent failures include: forgetting sunscreen, not packing enough warm clothes, and falling short on stuff to occupy young minds. Tears have been shed by all those involved, but along the way I’ve picked up some tricks on how to make such outings more successful for everyone. So when you’re packing for your next weekend in the woods, remember the little things, like their favorite stuffed animal that they can’t sleep without or a special cup that they only drink water out of—but don’t forget about yourself. Here are six items that I pack that make camping with kids an all-around better time.