Morrissette II Case a Jagged Little Pill
In Estate of Morrissette v. Comm’r, T.C. Memo. 2021-60 (May 13, 2021) (Morrissette II), the Tax Court issued its 125-page decision, holding that: (1) neither Internal Revenue Code Section 2036 nor IRC Section 2038 would effect a clawback of any amounts transferred from the decedent’s revocable trust pursuant to certain split-dollar agreements (SDAs) it entered; (2) the cash surrender value (CSV) of the underlying policies wasn’t included in decedent’s estate under IRC Section 2703; and (3) despite all of this, a 40% gross valuation misstatement penalty applied with respect to the revocable trust’s repayment rights under the SDAs (split-dollar rights or receivable), as valued under the discounted cash flow method. Despite the taxpayer’s successes on Sections 2036, 2038, and 2703, the Tax Court’s intense emphasis on the importance of non-tax business purposes and its decidedly unfavorable holding on the undervaluation of the split-dollar receivable present as harbingers that may have broad implications for intergenerational split-dollar planning going forward.www.wealthmanagement.com