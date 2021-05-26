Report: Bears Showing Strong Interest In Free Agent Cornerback.

JALAN MCCLENDON | School: Baylor/North Carolina State | Position: QB | Height: 6047v | Weight: 213v | Hand: 0978 | Arm: 3258 | Wingspan: 7818 | Age: 25 | Agent: Mike Celli. Wore No.27 at HUB Football (April/2021). Tall strong-armed QB that showed plenty of arm talent, touch, and ball velocity at the workout. He showed average footwork when dropping and setting up. He had average balance in his lower body when in the pocket and on the move. He showed good release quickness with an average throwing motion. Showed good mobility tools to roll out and throw on the move. Had good velocity on all his passes, generated from his shoulder more than his lower body. Question his ball placement. Due to his lower body mechanics not being tight and on point his accuracy and ball placement were not consistent throughout the workout. Flashed the arm talent to drop the ball in the basket over the outside shoulder of the receivers. See him as a developmental style QB that need to work on his mechanics, consistency and ball placement to be a backup at the NFL level. For the CFL he has starter traits, would have to be a backup for a year or two to capture the nuances of the game and work on the gaps in his game.