Report: Bears Showing Strong Interest In Free Agent Cornerback.

DE’QUAN HAMPTON | School: USC | Position: TE | Height: 6036 | Weight: 249 | Hand: 1018 | Arm: 3348 | Hand: 1018 | Wingspan: 8048 | Age: 27. Wore No.34 at HUB Football (April/2021). A sure-handed receiving TE that showed good route running skills and large catch radius to extend outside his frame to secure passes. Showed good initial burst off the LOS through the entire workout. Was definitely in shape, saw him compete each rep during the combine and wasn’t winded once. Had good bend and reaction to balls thrown outside his frame, behind him, low, or ones he had to climb the ladder to go pluck. He had natural eyes to track the ball. Showed good burst out of breaks to separate from one-on-one coverage. He has natural hands catcher traits reaching to secure the catch in front of him not at his body. Right arm ball carrier that didn’t like using his left arm. Good concentration to secure ball in contested catch situations. The top TE prospect at the workout in my opinion, with his natural hands, adjust ability, catch radius and he would fit any NFL offensive scheme, would make a big target in the CFL in the slot.