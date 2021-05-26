Meme Stocks, SPACs Bounce Back: ‘Reddit Raiders Are at It Again’
(Bloomberg) -- Investors are rediscovering their appetite for the market’s speculative fringes. The shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. -- the poster-children of this year’s Reddit boom -- are surging. Interest in special purpose acquisition companies has reignited with Chamath Palihapitiya’s blank-check firms leading the way. And Bitcoin and Ether are up after last week’s bonfire in cryptocurrencies.www.wealthmanagement.com