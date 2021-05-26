newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Meme Stocks, SPACs Bounce Back: ‘Reddit Raiders Are at It Again’

By Bailey Lipschultz, Katie Greifeld
wealthmanagement.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Investors are rediscovering their appetite for the market’s speculative fringes. The shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. -- the poster-children of this year’s Reddit boom -- are surging. Interest in special purpose acquisition companies has reignited with Chamath Palihapitiya’s blank-check firms leading the way. And Bitcoin and Ether are up after last week’s bonfire in cryptocurrencies.

www.wealthmanagement.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pachter
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Raiders#Stock Investors#Twitter Inc#Gamestop Corp#Wedbush Securities#Bloomberg#S3 Partners#Spxz#Crypto Comeback Bitcoin#Bybt Com Data#Morgan Creek Exos Spac#S P#Memes#Blank Check Firms#Day Traders#Retail Traders#Lows#Analyst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Meme
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

AMC Entertainment Is Up Another 32%. The Stock Is Up Over 100% This Week

Pushing toward 200% in total gains this week, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) shares are having quite a month. Part of the move seems to be linked to, you guessed it, Reddit and WallStreetBets. The stock has reportedly overtaken GameStop as the most-discussed on the website's forum. These stocks were at the epicenter of the wild Reddit trades last year that saw Gamestop shares rally 6,000%.
StocksInvestorPlace

5 Reddit Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Friday

Reddit stocks are hot right now with retailer traders on the website boosting multiple meme stocks higher this week. There’s plenty of meme stocks that have been getting love from Reddit this week. Some of those are still climbing today, but others have settled or even fallen since their rallies.
StocksBenzinga

AMC: Return Of The Meme Stock. As Crypto Crabs, Wall Street Bets Roars Back. How AMC Longs Can Lock In Most Of Their Gains.

Technical analysis by Swan Financial Studios on AMC. We've speculated before that the insane rally in crypto this year siphoned some of the speculative fervor from the sort of stocks formerly favored by the Wall Street Bets crowd. Perhaps it's not a coincidence that on Thursday, Bitcoin and Ethereum were essentially flat as shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) spiked more than 35%. Our friend Andy Swan offered some tongue-in-cheek technical analysis on AMC Thursday afternoon.
StocksNew York Post

AMC shares soar on ‘meme stock’ rally, price doubles in a week

Shares of AMC Entertainment continued to soar Friday morning — even outpacing fellow so-called meme stock GameStop. AMC was up more than 17 percent, trading at over $30 per share in the premarket, extending gains of about 35 percent from the day before. The stock has seen a dazzling rally this week that’s sent shares up more than 120 percent since Monday.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Get Over AMC and GME, EEGI Could Be the Hottest Reddit Stock

Reddit stocks have made waves in 2021. Retail traders have triggered a short squeeze in many stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop. While stocks pumped by WallStreetBets have fallen from their peaks, with the exception of AMC, they are still up significantly for the year. Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) is another Reddit name and it's up 7,300 percent YTD. Is it too late to buy EEGI stock or is this penny name a pump and dump?
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

AMC Surges for Fifth Day on Reddit-Driven Meme-Buying Frenzy

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares remained entrenched in the spotlight Friday, climbing for a fifth straight day amid a fresh frenzy for meme stocks and as the movie theater giant prepares for a back-to-normal summer of movie premieres and in-person attendance. AMC shares were up nearly 20% in...
Stocksmehabe.com

AMC Stock Is Soaring, Leaving GameStop in the Dust – #stocks chatter

AMC Stock Is Soaring, Leaving GameStop in the Dust. **AMC Entertainment stock rocketed more than 50% higher on Thursday before paring gains a bit. But this time around, fellow meme stock GameStop wasn’t along for the ride.**. **AMC shares (ticker: AMC) closed up 36% to $26.52, its highest close since...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Watch Out for the Next Reddit Meme Stocks to Explode

If you thought the Reddit-induced wave of stock rallies was over, you were mistaken. Meme stocks are holding strong and might even be an investing theme all their own. Which stocks are Reddit users targeting next?. Article continues below advertisement. Gamestop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) are still at the...
StocksForbes

AMC’s Stock Set Up For A Short Squeeze

AMC Entertainment , symbol AMC, more than doubled over the past five trading days moving from $12.08 last Friday to close at $26.12 today, up 116%. At one point it hit $36.72, which was 204% above last Friday’s close. Keep in mind that the stock’s previous all-time high had been...
StocksCNBC

AMC short sellers dealt massive $1.2 billion blow after weeklong stock rally

Investors shorting the meme stock AMC Entertainment are estimated to have lost $1.23 billion over the last week. Shares of the movie theater chain rallied more than 116% since Monday. The more than 1,100% jump in AMC's stock since January has defied Wall Street analyst predictions. Investors shorting the meme...
StocksPosted by
Forbes

Reddit Darling AMC Surges Again And Short Sellers Scramble

Shares of AMC Entertainment jumped again on Friday, as the heavily shorted “meme” stock has soared more than 170% in the past week likely due to activities by individual traders on Reddit and other social media platforms that have forced institutional short sellers to start purchasing shares at higher prices to cover their position and attempt to cut their losses.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Will AMC Stock, Reddit’s 'Poor Man’s Tesla,' Reach the Moon?

AMC Entertainment stock rose a whopping 35 percent on May 27 and hit a new 52-week high. It's a meme stock that has hit a new high after the short squeeze in the first quarter of 2021. Most other Reddit stocks including GameStop, Sundial Growers, and Zomedica are trading way below their 52-week highs. What’s the forecast for AMC stock in 2021? Will it rise more or crash badly?
StocksStreet.Com

In the Battle of the Meme Stocks, Which Has the Best Chart?

Today, we are charting three stocks that have captured the attention of investors this weekIt's Game-On for GameStop In a move reminiscent of its massive short-covering rally in January, shares of GameStop (GME) rocketed higher this weekWhile GameStop's volume was high, it was considerably lower than it was during those halcyon days of late Januar...
Stockspennystocks.com

Reddit Penny Stocks You Might’ve Missed In May 2021

Were These Former Penny Stocks On Your Reddit Watch List This Month?. This year has brought a fresh perspective on what it means to trade the markets. Thanks to Reddit, penny stocks have grown in popularity and, in many cases, legitimacy. Who can forget the rise of GameStop stock in January as well as the recent Reddit-fueled run in May? This has also evolved to include many other current and former penny stocks that gained ground during the second quarter.
StocksNASDAQ

5 Tech Stocks To Watch In June 2021

Could These Top Tech Stocks Be Worth Investing In?. For investors looking for the most active stocks today, tech stocks could be in their sights. After all, the tech industry as a whole appears to be on the recovery in the stock market today. If anything, the growth story in tech remains the same. This is because tech companies will likely continue to innovate and compete, such is the nature of tech today. Not only would this benefit organizations and investors alike, but it would also accelerate the adoption of new technologies globally. Could this be enough to warrant investors taking advantage of the current weakness in the sector?
MarketsStreet.Com

Now Playing at a Stock Exchange Near You: Reddit Bettors

Guess who's back, back again. Reddit's back, tell a friend. My apologies to Eminem, but AMC Entertainment ( AMC) , one half of the Wall Street Bets dynamic duo, is back stealing the spotlight. Not just the spotlight, but a huge chunk of the trading volume on the New York Stock Exchange, as well.