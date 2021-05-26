Cancel
The 8 Best Wood Fire Pits for Year-Round Backyard Fun

By Rachel Klein
RunnersWorld
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love the crackle and pop of a campfire and want to create the experience in your own backyard, a wood fire pit is how to do it. They deliver all the same benefits — good times hanging out with your loved ones (while maintaining social distancing guidelines) topping the list — and are generally easy to maintain. Plus, they're relatively inexpensive compared to fire pits fueled by propane or natural gas. They’re built for year-round use, which gives you an occasion to gather around the fire for hot chocolate and mulled wine in winter, and making s’mores in summer.

