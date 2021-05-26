Cancel
Congress & Courts

Editorial: House must push Clean Slate over finish line

By Hearst Connecticut Media Editorial Board
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a bill to automatically expunge the record of certain people convicted of crimes after they serve their sentences comes up for a vote in the state House of Representatives, it’s important to again stress what the proposal does not do. Clean Slate, as it’s known, does not get anyone...

