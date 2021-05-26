Thomas Rhett Makes a Virtual Stop on ‘The Voice’ Finale for ‘Country Again’ [WATCH]
Thomas Rhett made a special stop on The Voice on Tuesday night (May 25), appearing remotely to perform his current single, "Country Again." "Country Again" is the title track of his latest release, Country Again: Side A, which came out in late April and is the first installment of a double album. It's one of the most traditional singles Rhett has released in years, a trend that is audible throughout his newest album, which was a product of quarantine and the need to slow down and return to his roots amid the pandemic.k923.fm