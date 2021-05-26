Cancel
Seneca, SC

Patricia Ann DeFields

By Gary Butts
wgog.com
 15 days ago

Patricia Ann DeFields, 79, of Seneca, SC passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 17, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Esther Kibby Sanford. Mrs. DeFields is survived by her...

