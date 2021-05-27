Utility line issue snags this Dawsonville Highway widening project

Traffic moves along Dawsonville Highway Wednesday, May 26, 2021, near Ahaluna Drive. - photo by Scott Rogers

Right of way acquisition in a Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 widening project has stalled over issues concerning utility lines, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The effort was supposed to start in early 2021, but then, “during one of the project meetings, the utility companies pointed out some concerns with the relocation of their poles for the right turn lane” at Ahaluna Drive, GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said in an email to The Times.

Under GDOT plans, Ga. 53 will become a full-fledged six-lane road between Ahaluna and Shallowford Road. The section now has two lanes in either direction, plus turn lanes that now lead drivers onto a side street or into the many commercial properties that line the corridor.

The DOT says that by doing the widening project, “there will be a reduction in the vehicle delay of approximately 28% in the morning and 40% in the evening.”

Only one part of the Ga. 53 stretch has a third lane that currently serves as both a through and turn lane — an eastbound stretch between the Olive Garden restaurant and McEver Road.

Officials had planned to remove the Ahaluna right turn lane from plans “to reduce cost and save time, but they didn’t understand how important this right turn lane was to the city of Gainesville,” Dale said.

Officials now are restudying plans to determine costs and how to cover any additional expenses, she said. Once the issue is resolved, “we will update the schedule and start moving the project forward again.”

In an email, Matt Tarver, Gainesville deputy director of engineering and transportation, said of the snag, “While the City of Gainesville wants the project to move forward as quickly as possible, we feel it’s imperative that (the project) extend to Ahaluna Drive to maximize its benefit.

“We appreciate GDOT’s continued commitment to accomplishing that. The city will continue to work with them, and all parties, to work toward a project that best benefits the community.”

That section of road has been a traffic concern for several years, especially with a commercial buildup in the area.

At one point, a road connecting Ga. 53 to McEver Road was being considered. A study completed in 2019 showed that an alternate route likely would not be worth the cost.

Other relief measures, such as interparcel connectivity, have been considered.

When GDOT’s $4 million project is finished, drivers will be able to drive straight through on six lanes between Ahaluna and Shallowford — nearly a 1-mile stretch. Right of way acquisition has been estimated to cost $484,000.

Also, as part of the project, the DOT plans to build a median that would block Beechwood Boulevard drivers from making a left turn onto Ga. 53. Beechwood drivers wanting to turn left, or head west on Ga. 53, will have to turn right onto Ga. 53 and make a U-turn.