Normally the Fantasy Alarm Prospect Report is a once-a-week piece; however, the promotion of the best prospect in baseball is worthy of a special report. Wander Franco is just 20 years old but already he’s been the top prospect in baseball for two years and there are clear reasons why he achieved that rank that young. Signed in July of 2017 for $3.8 million, the Rays were aggressive with the then 17-year-old by putting him in stateside Rookie League ball instead of just the Dominican Summer League, and that move paid off as he was the MVP of the Appalachian League. By the time he was 18, he was at full-season A-Ball for 2019, and across 114 games, between two levels of Class-A, he slashed .327/.398/.487 with nine...