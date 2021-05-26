Cancel
NBA

Tears of joy: Nevada alum Cameron Oliver reflects on finally making it to the NBA

By Chris Murray
nevadasportsnet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2017 NBA draft was one of the worst days of Cameron Oliver's life. The Wolf Pack star turned pro after his sophomore season and seemed a sure bet to be drafted. He even flew to New York so he could sit in the crowd at the Barclays Center to hear his name called in person. But his name never was mentioned as the 6-foot-8 super-athlete went unpicked. That night robbed a part of Oliver's soul, he admitted in the moment. It caused him to think about quitting the sport. But Oliver never did give up. And earlier this month, he made his NBA debut almost four calendar years after being overlooked by the NBA.

