The pandemic has exposed gaps and accelerated transformation in virtually every industry, and banking is no exception. Faced with spiking demand and the need to go digital fast, most traditional financial services providers saw customer experience as a lower priority over the past year. This was not lost on customers. According to recent Salesforce research, “Trends in Financial Services,” only 27 percent of customers believe the financial services industry is customer-centric, and just 23 percent think the industry handled the pandemic well. Meanwhile, nearly 70 percent of customers say COVID-19 has raised their expectations of companies’ digital capabilities.