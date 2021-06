Making Tax Digital (MTD) for VAT is a free HMRC service that replaces the outdated online VAT submission interface on many companies’ websites to make sure that businesses get their VAT bill right. If you already use accounting software that isn’t compatible with MTD for VAT, or a spreadsheet to keep track of your business accounts, then electronic bridging software like Easy MTD VAT is required to submit your VAT claims to HMRC on your behalf. You won’t need a business account to claim your VAT. However, if you have one you may still be able to file an application for an electronic return, but you’ll need one that’s compliant with the standards and that meets the security requirements of the HMRC. You can use the online filing system, called e-filing, for this purpose.