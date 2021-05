How many people remember The Gate? For some of us growing up in the 80s, it was one of those movies that looked like it might be uniquely scary and kind of gross and could have easily been one that we had to sneak around to watch thanks to our parents. But the gist of the movie is that after a certain tree is cut down it unearths a geode and a gateway to another dimension that, when opened, would release the forces of evil in a way that could possibly be construed as bad. It’s a little tough to say that with a straight face since the disturbances were localized around a single area and weren’t really given the chance to spread. But when the action really gets going it kind of gets crazy enough to be funny despite the fact that it’s supposed to be a horror movie. If this movie was to be given a reboot it does feel as though it might need to become a horror-comedy or be rebooted in a way that would make certain to create a horror movie that would be giving people nightmares after it was over and done with.