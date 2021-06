At first glance, the aesthetic and personality of Blood Bowl 3 is reminiscent of classic footbrawlers like NFL Blitz in a fantasy setting, but it’s actually a strategy RPG. It is, in fact, originally based on a tabletop role-playing game set in the Warhammer universe. Players form teams using several different races, and each team has specific strengths and weaknesses that help you determine which you want to use based on your playstyle. Depending on their role, each team member has their own suite of stats and skills, but it is up to you to utilize them to the best of your ability.