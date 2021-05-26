newsbreak-logo
Texas State

Texas Bans Reality TV Crews From Riding With Police

By Rick Porter
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf reality cop shows ever make a comeback, they’ll have to do so outside of Texas. The state’s governor, Greg Abbott, on Wednesday signed a bill that would bar law enforcement agencies in Texas from contracting with TV producers to film officers on duty “for the purpose of creating a reality television show” (the text of the bill is here). The bill, introduced by Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, is named Javier Ambler’s Law for an Austin man who died in police custody after a crew from A&E’s Live PD filmed his arrest.

www.msn.com
