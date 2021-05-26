Meet Your New, Reimagined Guideposts Magazine
These are exciting times at Guideposts, perhaps the most exciting I’ve known in all my years here. Really, I feel incredibly blessed to be part of this organization. Have you seen the new, reimagined Guideposts magazine? Starting with the June/July issue, we’ve moved to a bimonthly publication schedule (six issues a year instead of 10) while at the same time making major investments in the magazine so many of you love. Each issue will now be at least 100 pages, an increase of some 30 pages with no appreciable increase in ad pages. And that’s just for starters.www.guideposts.org