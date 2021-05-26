Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Meet Your New, Reimagined Guideposts Magazine

By Edward Grinnan
guideposts.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are exciting times at Guideposts, perhaps the most exciting I’ve known in all my years here. Really, I feel incredibly blessed to be part of this organization. Have you seen the new, reimagined Guideposts magazine? Starting with the June/July issue, we’ve moved to a bimonthly publication schedule (six issues a year instead of 10) while at the same time making major investments in the magazine so many of you love. Each issue will now be at least 100 pages, an increase of some 30 pages with no appreciable increase in ad pages. And that’s just for starters.

www.guideposts.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Michelle Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Believe Digital#Digital Content#People Magazine#Visual Content#Times Magazine#Ty Ann Brown#Q A#Positivity Challenge#Reimagined Guideposts#Magazine Content#Photo Features#Print#Ad Pages#Regular Features#Exciting Times#Love#June July#Singer Michelle Williams#Scripture#Joy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Chattanooga, TNstyleblueprint.com

Meet Your New Favorite Cheese

Kate is a Southern food and lifestyle writer, taco aficionado, novice gardener, and cat mom in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In true 90s girl fashion, she named her sourdough starters The BACTstreet Boys: AJ McLeaven, Howie McDoughrough, and Nick Starter. I first tasted burrata a couple of years ago. A friend had...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Not A Fan Of Baby Lilibet’s Name

British royal family news reveals that the Twitterverse is divided as to why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose to name their daughter Lilibet, but not call her that. They say it is in honor of the queen, whose name is Elizabeth, not Lilibet. No one calls her Lili, either, but that is what the Markle’s will call their daughter. How is this name in honor of the queen?
Beauty & Fashionprovideocoalition.com

Meet the New Grunge

The modern fashion for something we’ll term grunge in film and television pictures is something that future generations might see as slightly quaint. It’s certainly a little paradoxical that the desire for sparkling-clean, artifact-free pictures seems to have been almost inversely proportional to the capability of film and TV technology to provide them. More than that, though, there’s a popular view that historic cinema was perhaps more beset with grunge than it actually was. Are we really recreating the past, or just making up something new that feels like the past?
Entertainmentbocamag.com

From the Magazine: Not Your Average Joe

Medtech CEO and docuseries host Joe Mullings has beat the odds in more ways than one. To our knowledge, Joe Mullings has not exactly marketed himself as “the Anthony Bourdain of the medical device world,” but the shoe fits. Mullings admits he took some inspiration from the late gastro-traveler’s “Parts...
Lifestyleabovethelaw.com

4 Ways To Reimagine Your Summer Motivation

With the world finally re-opening and travel ramping back up, the weeks leading into June feel different than last year. You may even have a little bit more pep in your step as you begin to think about planting your feet in the sand at a well-deserved (and much-needed) beach getaway. As summer quickly approaches, it’s also an ideal time to reflect on the first half of the calendar year and make your plans for the second half. Whether you are considering a summer job search or thinking about ways to step out of the pandemic rut, here are four ways you can reimagine your summer motivation and make the best out of the second part of the calendar year.
Petscattime.com

How To Get Your Cat Ready To Meet Your New Baby: 5 Tips For Expecting Parents

There are a lot of different theories and practices when it comes to introducing your new baby to your cat. Parenting sites may have a different approach than a pet site like CatTime. However, the best advice I can give you is to read as many articles and research as much information as you can, and then do what feels right for you and your family.
Lifestylebehindthehedges.com

Scoop Up Your Copy of Behind The Hedges Magazine, the Memorial Day Issue Is Out Now

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. Behind The Hedges just dropped its Memorial Day 2021 issue, our first stand-alone magazine. In this issue, The View‘s Joy Behar gives readers a peek inside her Hamptons home filled with lots of artful yard sale treasures, and we take a look at how an architect and designer reimagined their family’s Westhampton Beach home.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

New Announcements at Guitar Girl Magazine

As we continue to grow and expand, we have tapped into two of our current contributing editors’ skills and talents to expand their roles. Guitar Girl Magazine is excited to announce two leading ladies who rock the world in their own very special way. These talented women have played music worldwide, which has allowed them to tap into their diverse backgrounds in music education and business. In addition to playing some great music and leading the way for women and young children, they make an impact here at Guitar Girl Magazine, enlightening us all to the empowerment of what it means to be a woman in the music industry.
San Diego, CAsdcitytimes.com

MAGAZINE: 6th Annual Festival of New Plays goes digital

The 6th Annual Festival of New Plays had a very different look and feel this year. Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the festival was streamed online from April 19 to May 16 instead of being performed in front of a live audience. Students and staff of San Diego City...
EntertainmentHarvard Health

Wonderland reimagined

A young person falls into a magical world where the long-accepted rules no longer apply. Luckily our traveler meets a series of characters who guide, and sometimes chide, as the young adventurer traverses the winding path to a new way of being. At its heart, this is the story of “Alice in Wonderland,” Lewis Carroll’s classic 1865 novel, a story that — stripped of its strict gender casting — offered a perfect vehicle for Queer Bodies in Motion’s first artistic endeavor, “Alice in Rainbowland.”
Sciencepanthernow.com

Not Your Ordinary Zoom Meeting, Bartending Edition

An FIU student-led organization has students mixing drinks as a pastime. The Bartender’s Guild is a pillar of the Bacardi Center of Excellence Program at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The club teaches members how to make drinks, their history and hospitality etiquette. “We go over different...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Moby Reimagines His Past On New Classical-Inspired Album ‘Reprise’

The iconic musical pioneer Moby has released his anticipated new album Reprise today on the legendary Deutsche Grammophon label. Additionally, Moby Doc, a powerful new feature-length documentary film opens in theaters today in New York and Los Angeles, and is now available on digital platforms across the US including Apple and Amazon. The film will also have an international (ex-North America) premiere stream today.
Musicpilerats.com

Premiere: Meet Perth's STAPLETON, and their new song Colour in Your Cheeks

When it comes to the future of Perth's indie/pop worlds, STAPLETON are a group everyone should be keeping an eye on. The five-piece - consisting of Jon Stapleton, Sofia Zaninovich, Gus McKenzie, Sam Newman and David Chidgzey - came together in the depths of COVID last year, playing Nannup Festival early on in the year before spending their lockdown remotely writing their debut EP Alone Together, which came out at the mid-way point of last year, just as Perth live stages were beginning to re-open once again.
Beauty & FashionHappi

Happi Magazine

VeraSun LM (VS-LM) A new concept courtesy of Penreco. This Siltech formula is based on a superior, sulfate-free system. Kanka extract is a Cosmos-approved sustainable, plant-based ingredient. 06.01.21. Formulary. Skin Rescue Jelly Face Mask. Essential Ingredients' formula rejuvenates skin from the comfort of home. 06.01.21. Formulary. Kisolite BMP Mineral Facial...
Entertainmentaestheticamagazine.com

Aesthetica Magazine

Jess Thompson is a portrait photographer who uses her camera as a tool to enhance wellbeing alongside a reflective practice. She uses her platform as a voice for issues regarding gender and mental health; of primary focus is the documentation of the body to outline and express life experiences, coping with day-to-day life and movement underneath the skin. Thompson views the body as a subject: “a canvas that gets painted through the journey of life.” A key influence of her person-centred practice is her mother, who is a nurse.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Solange Knowles and Saint Heron Reimagine Theater in a New Fashion Film

“Passage” begins with an alluring drum beat—the type of sound that conjures something magical. The film by Solange Knowles, directed by Wu-Tsang and styled by Ib Kamara, is a celebration of the finalists for this year’s International Woolmark Prize: Bethany Williams, Casablanca, Kenneth Ize, LECAVALIER, Matty Bovan, and Thebe Magugu. One of these designers will take home the grand prize, whose previous winners include Valentino Garavani, Karl Lagerfeld, and Yves Saint Laurent.
Carscamperreport.com

New RV Camping Magazine Hits Digital Shelves

It seems every time we think magazines are dead, along comes another candidate to prove us wrong. Premiering in a digital-only format for now, the new RV Camping Magazine has arrived at an email inbox near you. Realizing that more and more RVers are on the go and can no longer receive a printed magazine, successful YouTubers and bloggers Mike Scarpignato and Susan McDonald (RVBlogger.com) have launched their new digital RV Camping Magazine.
Rock Musicsonicperspectives.com

ROCK CANDY Magazine Delivers Ultimate Story Of LED ZEPPELIN At Knebworth 1979 In New Issue

Issue 26 of Rock Candy magazine sees renowned LED ZEPPELIN expert Dave Lewis piecing together the most comprehensive forensic examination ever of the last two shows the original lineup played in the U.K., with the band’s close confidant and tour manager Richard Cole confirming in a new interview that “Knebworth was never planned as some sort of grand farewell.” Sadly, the death of drummer John Bonham on September 25, 1980 meant that ZEPPELIN split in December of that year.
Celebritiescyclingweekly.com

David Millar stars in new Wallpaper magazine podcast series

Found: Objects With Meaning is a new podcast series from Wallpaper* magazine in partnership with Vodafone Smart Tech. During six conversations with key creative figures, listeners find out about their personal and professional attachment to objects, from the stuff that surrounds them to the items that inspire them and the things that define them.