WOODSTOCK — Eden, a shop focused on serving healthy smoothie and juice options to the community, is coming to downtown Woodstock in early June. The shop will offer a variety of mostly nut-free food and drinks including smoothies, juices, soups, salads, pastas, bread and more. One specialty of the shop will be its 16-ounce bowls consisting of blended fruits and vegetables with granola toppings. Chris Beck, co-owner of Eden, said they are currently working on adding a gluten-free granola topping option to accommodate those with dietary allergies.