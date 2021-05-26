newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy date night in the town where they first met!

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a date night at a local restaurant in the town where they first met at university. Prince William and his wife Catherine – who was previously known as Kate Middleton – returned to the Scottish town of St. Andrews this week, where they first met two decades ago when they both attended the University of St. Andrews, and marked the special occasion by visiting a restaurant called Frogans for a romantic date night.

