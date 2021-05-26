newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Bay Area teams respond to mass shooting in San Jose

WQAD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. — Multiple Bay Area sports teams responded on Twitter to the mass shooting that happened in San Jose on Wednesday morning. An employee opened fire at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life. Authorities say the shooting took place Wednesday in San Jose at a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard. Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area. He said the attack also resulted in “multiple major injuries.”

www.wqad.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose Earthquakes#49ers#Bay Area#California Shooting#Valley Fire#Sheriff#The San Jose Sharks#Golden State Warriors#The Oakland Athletics#The San Francisco Giants#Oakland A#Santa Clara County#Calif#Suspect#Mass#Authorities#Multiple Major Injuries#Transit#Paypal Park#Silicon Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Francisco, CASFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Number of SF Homes For Sale Ticks Up

The four-color tiered system and the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" are set to be lifted on June 15th, but details about what can reopen and how remain fuzzy. Whether or not the state or San Francisco County will still require specific distances between, for instance, restaurant tables, or masks in certain situations, all remains up in the air. [Chronicle]
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
San Jose, CAbizjournals

Gas prices in San Jose just hit a 7-year high

If gas prices in San Jose seem sky high, that's because they are. In the past week, gas prices at the city's service stations rose an average of 2.1 cents to hit $4.15 a gallon Monday, according to gasoline research site GasBuddy. That's a level San Jose drivers haven't seen on a May 17 in any year since 2014.
Antioch, CAContra Costa Herald

Director, producer Joey Travolta brings unique film crew to Antioch to shoot video for biennial veterans event

“Music Heals” for Stand Down on the Delta to be held Sept. 10-13 at Contra Costa Event Park. Director and producer Joey Travolta brought one of his unique film crews to Antioch on Saturday, May 15 to shoot a promotional video for this year’s Stand Down on the Delta, the biennial event for veterans. The video, entitled “Music Heals” focuses on the bands that will be playing at this year’s four-day event, Sept. 10-13 at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) in Antioch, according to J.R. Wilson, president of both Delta Veterans Group (DVG) and Stand Down on the Delta.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
California StateMercury News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose community briefs for the week of May 21

Santa Clara County officials have begun pushing residents to prepare for the impending wildfire season in Northern California. In recent years, wildfires have threatened the state earlier than usual, with dry weather, heavy winds and utility equipment failures fueling the danger. The county participates in the nationwide “Ready, Set, Go”...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal

Seventy-three percent of San Jose voters went all-in for more card room tables last November. But state officials say that increasing that number might be illegal. At the end of last year, San Jose voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H, which allows local casinos to increase the number of tables if they agreed to pay the... The post San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...