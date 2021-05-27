Cancel
'Very Hungry Caterpillar' Author Eric Carle Dead at 91

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, the beloved author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died at age 91. No cause of death has been given at this time, but his family released a brief and poetic statement on his website revealing that Carle passed away on May 23. "In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows is now traveling across the night sky."

