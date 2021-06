As we’ve previously told you, Valley Arts Center is doing away with its usual weekend Art by the Falls outdoor art fair again this year. But instead of cancelling it entirely like last year, it’s invited the artists who were accepted for 2020 to participate in a pair of shows in its gallery, taking place from June 4-July 7 and July 23-September 1. The art will also be available to look at online, and will be available for purchase both in the gallery and online. Votes for the People’s Choice award can be submitted either way as well.