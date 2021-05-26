Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weekly Faces Backlash After They Post “Guess the Murder Rate” Game

By Hec
wooderice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Weekly Faces Backlash After They Post “Guess the Murder Rate” Game. There’s no denying the skyrocketing crime rate in the city and many have called it a joke how bad its gotten. However ,when it comes to the pain and suffering of the mothers, fathers, family and friends of those murdered in the city there really isn’t anything to laugh about. There’s no fun & games when it comes to murder, but one such local publication is coming under fire for posting a “Guess the Murder Rate” game.

wooderice.com
