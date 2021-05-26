Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

By Dave Jensen
Posted by 
Retro 102.5
Retro 102.5
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, that didn’t take long. The woman who jumped into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and was subsequently fired from her job already has a new gig. Less than 48 hours after Lucy Rae was identified as the trespasser in the viral video that led to her dismissal, Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired Rae according to a post on his Facebook, he went off on Rae’s previous employer, the Lovett Law Firm.

retro1025.com
Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

Windsor, CO
97
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://retro1025.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespasser#Monkeys#Ing#Live Animals#Social Animals#The Law Office Of#The Lovett Law Firm#Cheeto#Utep#The El Paso Zoo#Law Office#Monkey Prison#Animal Advocacy#Cages#Bush Diving#Viral Video#Attack#National Headlines#Torture#Freeloaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Woman Filmed at the El Paso Zoo Hopping Into Enclosure to Feed Monkeys A Spicy Snack

In a move that's being called "stupid," a woman is seen on video jumping a fence into the monkey habitat at the El Paso Zoo and then feeds them Hot Cheetos. A video has gone viral in El Paso after a woman was seen jumping into an animal's habitat at the El Paso Zoo. In the video posted this past weekend to FitFam's Instagram, you see the woman wading through the water in the spider monkey enclosure at the zoo. She then proceeds to sit on a rock and feed the animals. According to FitFam's post, she fed the monkey's Hot Cheetos from her hands before she makes her way back to the side of the enclosure and her friend helps her out.
Animalstimesnewsexpress.com

Texas zoo to press charges after woman trespasses in monkey exhibit

The El Paso Zoo in Texas plans to press charges against a woman who trespassed into the zoo’s spider monkey exhibit last weekend, a “stupid” act that could lead to permanent changes for the animals’ safety, officials said. Zoo staff learned of the incident through social media, with a video...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

‘Stupid’ woman jumps into monkey habitat at EP Zoo, fired from job

UPDATE: An El Paso law firm on Monday identified the woman who is seen on video jumping a barrier to gain access to the El Paso Zoo's spider monkey enclosure. The Lovett Law Firm told ABC-7 that Lucy Rae had been a litigation assistant in the firm's personal injury division. A firm spokesperson said Rae The post ‘Stupid’ woman jumps into monkey habitat at EP Zoo, fired from job appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXKVIA

El Paso surpasses 2,600 confirmed virus deaths; 42 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced two new coronavirus-related deaths and 42 new cases Friday. The latest deaths involve a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,601. There are 22...
Animalsfox35orlando.com

Video shows curious bear nudging man taking nap by pool

GREENFIELD, Mass. - A Massachusetts man taking a nap by his pool on a sunny day was woken up by a curious bear touching his foot. Dawn Bete’s Ring camera recorded video of the bear quietly making its way through her backyard as her husband Matt was asleep on a lounge chair. The bear dips its snout in the water before sniffing its way toward the sleeping man.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

21 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — El Paso public health officials announced 21 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday. The latest deaths bring the death toll in El Paso to 2,613, among the known cases. There were also two delayed cases reported by the state. Health officials said that...