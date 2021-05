“Hiring Now” signs have cropped up like crocuses, and the Sun’s pages are full of help wanted ads as local businesses, particularly restaurants and hotels, scramble to find workers. There are many reasons for the shortage, including lack of affordable housing, lack of child care and no J-1 (foreign) workers. But the biggest reason employers point to is the $300-a-week federal unemployment payments, which along with state jobless benefits, have created a disincentive to rejoin the workforce. Sixteen states are cutting off the federal money. Arizona is one and is also offering bonuses to eligible people who take a full-time job.