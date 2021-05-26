Syracuse’s Duce Chestnut named one of 247’s top true freshmen to watch in 2021

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. As Sierra Cockerille gathered the ball at the top of the scoring area she surveyed the field looking for an option. When her option to drive to goal was cut off, she began to curl toward the right side of the offense to initiate the weave offense. Cockerille dumped the ball off to Meaghan Tyrrell, who began to run back upfield. But as Cockerille made the run, her defender inadvertently set a pick on Meaghan Tyrrell’s defender, causing both to tumble to the ground. Meaghan Tyrrell immediately saw the two downed players and took advantage by running straight at the goal and wrapping her shot around the goalie and into the net.