University of Northern Iowa names next provost, executive vice president for academic affairs

tricountytimes.com
 5 days ago

José Herrera will be the University of Northern Iowa's next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, the university announced in a news release Wednesday. UNI President Mark Nook said Herrera "brings an impressive combination of scholarly rigor and administrative expertise that will help UNI further deliver on its mission of academic excellence and student success."

www.tricountytimes.com
State
Iowa State
