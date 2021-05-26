Syracuse Orange track and field NCAA Regionals preview
Syracuse Orange, NCAA Women's Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Syracuse, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Jacksonville, Hayward Field. Tonight in Jacksonville, Fla., 13 members of the Syracuse Orange track and field team take the next step to reaching the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The top twelve athletes in each event at the East Regionals will move on to Eugene, Oregon and the NCAA meet so let’s preview the action.www.chatsports.com