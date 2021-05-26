Foster named to Hunt State Policy Fellows program
Tim Foster, the Vice-Chair of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners, has been named to the inaugural cohort of The Hunt State Policy Fellows Program. The Hunt Institute announced the members of the program Monday. The program will aim to provide a bipartisan group of future education policymakers and aspiring state and local elected officials with the resources, space and expertise needed to develop thoughtful positions on a variety of education policy issues, according to a release from the institute's website.www.jdnews.com