Foster named to Hunt State Policy Fellows program

Raleigh, N.C. – SECU Foundation recently awarded a $40,000 Mission Development Grant to a local Jacksonville non-profit – One Place, formerly known as Onslow County Partnership for Children. The organization works with community and government groups to improve the lives of children and families by connecting them with high-quality resources for child care, early education, and child abuse prevention and intervention. One Place will use the grant to increase organizational capacity for the development of capital campaign strategies, rebranding, and website redesign to help achieve long-range goals of expanding mental health services for children and building a new facility for their permanent home.