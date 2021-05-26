newsbreak-logo
Public Health

FDA could decline new COVID-19 vaccine EUA requests

By Brian Buntz
drugdiscoverytrends.com
 5 days ago

Healthcare workers have administered almost 288 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., which now has more than enough vaccine for the present demand. Against that backdrop, FDA has released updated emergency use authorization (EUA) guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines that state the agency could decline some future EUA requests. “For the remainder of the current pandemic, FDA may decline to review and process further EUA requests other than those for vaccines whose developers have engaged in an ongoing manner with the Agency,” the guidelines explain.

