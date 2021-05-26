newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Biden’s pick to lead Department of Energy science signals focus on climate and diversity

By Deneen Broadnax
worldnewsera.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a new presidential administration signals where it’s headed through whom it selects to lead a federal research agency. That appears to be the case with President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) basic research wing, the Office of Science. Last month Biden tapped Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, a soil scientist at the University of California (UC), Merced, to lead the office, which has a $7 billion annual budget and is best known for funding physics, running national laboratories, and building atom smashers and other scientific megamachines.

