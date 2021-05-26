Cancel
Covid-19 news: A third of health burden may come from lasting effects

By Deneen Broadnax
worldnewsera.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers estimate that up to 30 per cent of covid-19 health burden could be due to lasting effects requiring long-term care. As much as 30 per cent of the health burden of covid-19 could be a result of lasting effects that need long-term care, rather than deaths, according to Anna Vassall and Andrew Briggs at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. They estimated this using measures known as disability-adjusted life years and quality-adjusted life years that capture the impact of ill health on a person’s life course. It’s “a very rough first estimate based on simple assumptions”, they write in an article published in Nature.

worldnewsera.com
