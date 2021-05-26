Exquisite fossils unearthed in Inner Mongolia reveal how peas got their hard coat

From roses to dogwoods to rice, flowering plants are among the most diverse and successful organisms on the planet. More than 350,000 species strong, they’re beautiful, nourishing, and critical for their ecosystems. Yet how they evolved has befuddled evolutionary biologists since Charles Darwin. Now, thanks to cutting-edge technology and a chance find in the Inner Mongolian countryside, researchers have taken a big step toward understanding how flowering plants, or angiosperms, came to be.