newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dhruv Bansal Combines Bitcoin And Science

By Casey
bitcoinmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Bitcoin 2021, you’ll be able to experience a variety of speakers with many different backgrounds. One amazing guest we will be privileged to host is Dhruv Bansal, co-founder and CSO at Unchained Capital, and author of the “Bitcoin Astronomy” series discussing the implications of bitcoin and blockchain technology being used in space. He will be presenting “The Bitcoin Stack,” alongside Ryan Gentry June 4, 11:15 am EST on the Stacking Sats stage.

bitcoinmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Computer#Blockchain#Space Science#Content Architecture#Cso#Stacking Sats#Hodlers#Seti#Lightning Labs#Understanding Bitcoin#Scaling Bitcoin#Bitcoin Ownership#Learnings Scientists#Distributed Systems#Network#Finance#Computer Scientists#Space Exploration#Economics#Automating Workflows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Instagram
Related
MarketsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

To Mine Crypto or Not to Mine

According to Coindesk, as of this writing, the cryptocurrency bitcoin is selling for $38,062, down from its all-time high of $64,829 reached on April 16, 2021. If you could create bitcoins out of thin air, you'd be doing all right for yourself. In actuality, you can create bitcoin, or any...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Best Crypto News Aggregators 2021

If you’re in the cryptocurrency space, it’s vital to stay up to date with everything going on at all times. However, checking dozens of websites a day trying to find legitimate news is a daunting task. Fortunately, there’s a solution in the form of crypto news aggregators. This list will...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Vitalik argues that proof-of-stake is a 'solution' to Ethereum’s environmental woes

At a conference yesterday, Ethereum co-founder and unofficial figurehead Vitalik Buterin argued that Ethereum’s upcoming transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism is a “solution” to the blockchain’s rampant energy consumption that has been incensing critics as of late. In an interview at the StartmeupHK virtual conference hosted from Hong Kong,...
Technologybeincrypto.com

Cardano Alonzo Smart Contracts Platform Testnet Launches

Input Output Hong Kong has launched the testnet for the Cardano Alonzo smart contracts platform and revealed its rollout plan. The Cardano project unveiled its plan for the rollout of its new smart contract platform on May 27. Called Alonzo, the first testnet for the platform has already been launched. One of the project’s associated entities, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), made the announcement.
MarketsNBC Connecticut

Mark Cuban: What I Look at When Comparing Blockchains Like Bitcoin and Ethereum

When comparing different blockchains, billionaire Mark Cuban looks at a few specific characteristics before investing. "Most people look at speed and cost compared to BTC [bitcoin] or ETH [ethereum]," Cuban tells CNBC Make It. "While those things can be important, I look at blockchains as networks with development platforms via smart contracts."
Marketsbeincrypto.com

‘First’ Carbon-Neutral Bitcoin Asset on Celo Blockchain Launched

Wrapped has announced Eco BTC (eBTC), reportedly the first “green” bitcoin-based asset, is available. Thursday marked an important day in the crypto world for eco-conscious investors. Wrapped announced the launch of eBTC, which is being dubbed as the first carbon-neutral, or “green,” bitcoin (BTC)-backed asset. Now, investors, who are concerned about the effect of crypto on the environment, can get exposure to bitcoin while not compromising their beliefs. Investors can transact using an asset-backed 1:1 with BTC.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Vitalik Doubles Down on Proof-of-Stake: It Could Solve Bitcoin’s Problems

Competitors are milking Elon Musk’s misconceptions about Bitcoin’s energy consumption for all their worth. The general public and legacy media won’t shut up about this previously resolved can of worms. And when Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, received the question, he didn’t hesitate. Fortune quotes Buterin going all-in for Proof-Of-Stake, his consensus mechanism of choice:
Technologybitcoinist.com

How ParallelChain® Redefined The Mechanics of Blockchains

Since its inception, blockchain has struggled to find its feet in the enterprise and consumers spaces; from concerns around scalability, privacy, transaction fees, to slow speed and high finality, the inherent limitations of blockchain have made it difficult for industries to fully accept this disruptive technology. In comes ParallelChain®, a fast-emerging layer 1 protocol that not only has overcome nearly all mainstream blockchain pain points that have thwarted its development, but is also purposely constructed to address a multitude of real-world applications and needs, from FinTech to crypto storage, and almost anything in between.
Marketsinvezz.com

Ethereum (ETH) founder proposes a solution to crypto mining woes

Vitalik Buterin stated that Ethereum’s PoS system will be a feasible solution to the lingering crypto mining. Crypto mining has been criticized lately due to its perceived high fossil fuel usage. Ethereum’s Transition to Proof-of-stake system began in April and will be completed by the end of the year. Ethereum...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Is bitcoin useless?

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have had major price drops this month after crackdowns from China and Tesla head Elon Musk saying they would no longer accept bitcoin. Musk changed his position on bitcoin after criticism that the digital mining of coins is bad for the environment. A recent Wall Street...
MarketsCoinDesk

Exchange Aggregator OpenOcean Enables Trading on Solana Network

DeFi traders using OpenOcean can now make swaps on Solana-based exchanges. Crypto exchange aggregator OpenOcean has connected to the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Already available on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron and Ontology, OpenOcean said it has added Solana due to the number of requests from users. The protocol connects the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Ripple – American Wrap 28 May

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC positioned for 20% upswing. Ethereum Classic price hit a dead end as it failed to shatter past the supply zone’s upper limit at $80. Ethereum has seen an eye-catching rally since its swing low on May 23. This upswing has overcome multiple resistance barriers and pierced a tough supply zone. ETC needs to move above this resistance area to continue with this bullish run.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Ethereum, Dogecoin Price Analysis: 27 May

The XRP market has been responding to the updates in the ‘Ripple v SEC’ lawsuit. Although the proceedings seem like a never-ending game, XRP’s value has been striving to breach the $1 price level. Ethereum [ETH] was witnessing a period of low activity. Meanwhile, Dogecoin [DOGE] has kept the traders...
MarketsFortune

Bitcoin and Ethereum are now, decentralized apps are the future

As the world lurches through another cryptocurrency hype cycle, it's wise—and refreshing—to take a break from the wildly swinging price charts of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any number of other crypto coins, to consider how we got here and where this zany industry may be headed. I recently caught up with...
MarketsSchaeffer's Investment Research

Riot Blockchain Provides a Profitable Bitcoin Mining Solution

Bitcoin was created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009 as a peer-to-peer payment system. It has captured the minds of millions of people and many people have been lucky enough to get their hands on those precious coins without even buying them. But how exactly have people gotten their hands on such a valuable asset?