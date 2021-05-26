Dhruv Bansal Combines Bitcoin And Science

Since its inception, blockchain has struggled to find its feet in the enterprise and consumers spaces; from concerns around scalability, privacy, transaction fees, to slow speed and high finality, the inherent limitations of blockchain have made it difficult for industries to fully accept this disruptive technology. In comes ParallelChain®, a fast-emerging layer 1 protocol that not only has overcome nearly all mainstream blockchain pain points that have thwarted its development, but is also purposely constructed to address a multitude of real-world applications and needs, from FinTech to crypto storage, and almost anything in between.